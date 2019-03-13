O’Fallon police respond to armed robbery at Sprint store

O’Fallon police responded to an armed robbery at a Sprint store Wednesday night.
Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to the scene at 1140 Central Park Drive, a dispatcher with the department confirmed. Scanner reports indicated police were searching for three men brandishing guns, who left in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.
No more details were available Wednesday night.
On Saturday, Fairview Heights police were called to an armed robbery at the Sprint store on Frey Lane. In that case, police said they were also searching for three suspects, all wearing hoods or masks, who brandished guns. No one was hurt in the incident, but the suspects left with an undetermined amount of cash.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
This is a developing story. Check back to bnd.com for more.
Comments