Crime

O’Fallon police respond to armed robbery at Sprint store

By Hana Muslic

March 13, 2019 10:06 PM

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By

O’Fallon police responded to an armed robbery at a Sprint store Wednesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to the scene at 1140 Central Park Drive, a dispatcher with the department confirmed. Scanner reports indicated police were searching for three men brandishing guns, who left in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

No more details were available Wednesday night.

On Saturday, Fairview Heights police were called to an armed robbery at the Sprint store on Frey Lane. In that case, police said they were also searching for three suspects, all wearing hoods or masks, who brandished guns. No one was hurt in the incident, but the suspects left with an undetermined amount of cash.

This is a developing story. Check back to bnd.com for more.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  