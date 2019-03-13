Fairview Heights police ask for help identifying three armed robbery suspects

Fairview Heights police are searching for three men they say committed an armed robbery at a Sprint store last weekend.

Around 9:20 p.m. on March 9, officers responded to Sprint PCS at 105 Frey Lane to investigate an armed robbery, a news release from the department stated. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that three men had entered through the back of the business while an employee was taking out the trash.

The men, armed with handguns, announced the robbery and held the employees at gunpoint while they stole an undetermined amount of cash, the release stated. The suspects all wore hoods or masks to hide their faces. They left the store on foot and police were not able to find them during a search.

The men are described as:

a black male, 5-foot-10 with a thin build, wearing black Adidas pants, black Nike hooded sweatshirt and brandishing a black-framed semi-automatic handgun with a silver slide

a black male, 6-foot with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Nike pants, grey gloves and brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun

a black male with a thin build, wearing a black hat or ski mask, grey insulated jacket, royal blue tennis shoes and brandishing a black semi-autmoatic handgun

No customers were inside the store at the time and no employees were harmed during the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 618-489-2130 or can leave an anonymous tip through their website at www.fhpd.org.