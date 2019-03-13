Georgia man charged with bringing more than 11 pounds of weed into Southern Illinois

A Georgia man faces two charges in St. Clair County Court after police found more than 11 pounds of marijuana in his Centreville hotel room.

Christopher Bond, 37, of Porterdale, Georgia, was charged with unlawful cannabis trafficking of more than 5,000 grams and armed violence on March 3. According to Centreville Police Detective Sgt. Demarius Thomas, police were called to his room at the Economy Inn on March 1 for reports of a man down.

When Bond didn’t check out of his room on time, the hotel staff entered to find him unconscious on the floor and a gun near him, Thomas said. That’s when they called police. First responders were able to resuscitate Bond on scene.

Thomas said that police found duffel bags full of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a second gun on the hotel bed. Bond was arrested and brought in for questioning, where he told police he was passing through Illinois by car.

Bond remained in St. Clair County Jail Wednesday night. His bail was set at $105,000.