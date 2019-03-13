Crime

South Roxana man arrested, accused of kidnapping attempt

By Hana Muslic

March 13, 2019 04:51 PM

A South Roxana man was arrested on Monday for breaking into the Central Park Place Apartments and attempting to kidnap a resident, police said.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police received reports of a man kicking in a door to an apartment in the complex, a news release from the South Roxana Police Department stated. When police arrived, they could not find the man, but they canvassed the area and began an investigation.

That investigation led them back to the apartment complex on Monday, where they arrested Scott A. Fox, 36, on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage to property over $500, the release stated.

Police said Fox was trying to enter the residence to kidnap the person living inside.

Fox remained in Madison County Jail on Wednesday with $125,000 bail.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

local

crime

crime

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  