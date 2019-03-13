South Roxana man arrested, accused of kidnapping attempt

A South Roxana man was arrested on Monday for breaking into the Central Park Place Apartments and attempting to kidnap a resident, police said.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police received reports of a man kicking in a door to an apartment in the complex, a news release from the South Roxana Police Department stated. When police arrived, they could not find the man, but they canvassed the area and began an investigation.

That investigation led them back to the apartment complex on Monday, where they arrested Scott A. Fox, 36, on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage to property over $500, the release stated.

Police said Fox was trying to enter the residence to kidnap the person living inside.

Fox remained in Madison County Jail on Wednesday with $125,000 bail.