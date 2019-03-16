Man shot dead by Illinois State Police trooper during pursuit

A man who hadn’t been identified by authorities as of Saturday night was fatally shot by an Illinois State Police trooper earlier in the day during a pursuit.

In a press conference Saturday night, Illinois State Police District 11 Commander William Guard said the man brandished a handgun and fired at a 36-year-old state trooper, whose name hasn’t been released.

The trooper was shot in the hand, and his injuries aren’t life-threatening, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando, a spokesman for District 11.

Guard said the trooper initially responded to the area around Sam’s Club in Glen Carbon because the local police department contacted Illinois State Police about an armed carjacking there, where shots had been fired. That was around 3:45 p.m.





According to Guard, the trooper found the suspect vehicle driving northbound on I-55, but the driver didn’t stop when he tried to pull him over.

At the intersection of Staunton Road and I-55, the suspect went off the road and got stuck on a median before fleeing on foot. Guard said the man shot at the trooper, and that a handgun was recovered from the scene.

The trooper has worked for Illinois State Police for 11 years, according to Guard. He said the man had no identification on him, and he remained unidentified as of the press conference at 8:30 p.m.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by Illinois State Police, and the Glen Carbon Police Department is investigating the reported armed carjacking, Guard said.