Police ID suspect shot by state trooper

The suspect killed by a state trooper following a pursuit on Saturday has been identified as a Hillsboro, Mo., man, Illinois State Police said.
Billy L. Walker Jr., 53, was fatally shot by a trooper after he fired a gun at the trooper, who suffered a gunshot wound was being treated in a hospital, according to a state police news release.
The 36-year-old trooper was shot in the hand and is expected to return to duty, police said. The trooper, whose name was not released, has served for 11 years.
Police said the trooper spotted Walker driving north Interstate 55 after shots were fired in a carjacking in Glen Carbon at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Walker did not stop when the trooper attempted to stop him. Walker then lead police on a chase into Staunton and then back toward I-55.
Walker, while still being pursued by the trooper and Staunton Police Department, ran off the roadway and got stuck in the median near the intersection of Staunton Road and Interstate 55.
Walker then ran from the car and the trooper started after him. But then Walker brandished a handgun and shot at the trooper, who returned fire and struck Walker, state police said.
“Prior to the incident in Glen Carbon, Walker was discovered to have an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation resulting from weapons offenses. Walker was considered armed and dangerous,” Illinois State Police said in the news release.
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating the shooting while the Glen Carbon Police Department is investigating the carjacking.
Comments