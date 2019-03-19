Man found shot to death inside East St. Louis home

Police found the body of a man inside of a residence in the 800 block of North 80th Street after they were called to investigate Monday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Ricardo “Ree” Jackson 24, of 825 N. 80th St., St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said. Jackson was pronounced dead at the residence at noon.

Dye said it appears the victim died from gunshots, but he said an autopsy would be done Tuesday.

Neither the East St. Louis Police Department nor the Illinois State Police could be reached to provide additional information.

Outside the home, a woman who said the home belonged to her frantically paced back and forth as she awaited news from the police on whether the person in the residence was her son or not.





“I don’t know anything. That’s my house. I don’t know if it is my son,“ she said. She fell to her knees on the ground as she cried and could be seen shaking as family tried to comfort her.

An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator took pictures and processed the scene.

Another woman at the scene cried openly as she condemned whoever took the life of her baby’s father. “Who’s going to help me raise my kids now? He took care of them. This don’t make no (expletive) sense,” she said through tears.