Security guards quickly break up fight at East St. Louis High School

Several students at East St. Louis Senior High School got into a fight Wednesday morning on campus, but a school spokesman said the disturbance was quickly brought under control.
It’s not clear why the fight broke out, but a number of sources said students were upset over the shooting death of a popular high school senior, Lundy Blue, on Monday at the MetroLink station at Fifth and Missouri.
“The underlying reason for the fight is still being investigated,” said Sydney Stigge-Kaufmann, spokeswoman for East St. Louis District 189.
When asked whether the disturbance was related to the death of Blue, the 18-year-old senior who was fatally shot after getting off a MetroLink train, she said, “I can’t verify that.”
“There was an altercation at East St. Louis Senior High School. It was broken up by security guards. We communicated, as was appropriate, with other authorities (police)“, she said.
The fight broke out at approximately 9:45 a.m. and took just a minute and a half to get under control, Stigge-Kaufmann said.
East St. Louis police removed several students from the building. A spokesman for the police department was not immediately available.
On Tuesday, a day after the fatal shooting, Stigge-Kaufman said students were grieving over the loss of their classmate, Lundy Blue, a senior at the high school.
“Lundy was well-respected by other students and teachers. He took honors-level courses and enjoyed his audio-visual classes through the Career and Technical Education Department. Lundy was also looking forward to attending college and was to participate in another college tour next week through the GEAR UP Program ,” Stigge-Kaufman said.
A crisis team was at the high school Tuesday “to provide counseling and support to students and staff during this difficult time,” Stigge-Kaufman said. “We send our sincere condolences to the family as they cope with the tragic loss of a young life.”
The Major Case Squad was immediately assembled to investigate Blue’s death. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Captain Bruce Fleshren said that while members of the Major Case Squad were working with MetroLink security an reviewing video surveillance, a 17-year old, who m they did not identify, went to the East St. Louis Police Department to talk about the murder.
“After an interview and evidence comparison, this person was taken into custody. The person of interest is a 17-year old juvenile male and he is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center,” Feshren said.
A case will be prepared and presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorneys office for charges. The juvenile could face murder charges as a juvenile, or he could be charged as an adult, Fleshren said.
Police said surveillance footage shows that two suspects got on a westbound train in Fairview Heights. They exited the train at Fifth and Missouri when Blue departed. Shortly after that, Blue was shot.
