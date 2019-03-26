Randolph County man charged with transporting child porn, sending nude photos to minor

A federal grand jury indicted a Randolph County man on three counts related to child pornography on Tuesday.

Brandon W. Junge, 33, of Baldwin, was charged with transportation of child porn, possession of prepubescent child porn and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois stated in a news release.

According to the indictment, the charges stem from a April 17, 2018, incident where Junge knowingly transported and possessed child porn depicting prepubescent children. The release stated he is also accused of sending graphic photos to a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Junge’s arraignment is scheduled for April 17 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis. Junge was in Missouri state custody on Tuesday, being held on related charges.