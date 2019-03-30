Collinsville bank robbed Saturday, police say

Days after a late night armed robbery at a pizza restaurant, police were investigating a bank robbery in Collinsville.
On Saturday afternoon, a sign on the entrance of the GCS Credit Union at 1502 Vandalia St. in Collinsville stated that the bank was temporarily closed because of an emergency. Collinsville Police Lt. Gary Scaggs said there had been a robbery at the location.
Two days earlier, an armed robbery was reported at Marco’s Pizza at 108 St. Louis Road in Collinsville.
