Crime

Collinsville bank robbed Saturday, police say

By Lexi Cortes

March 30, 2019 03:02 PM

A sign on the entrance of the GCS Credit Union at 1502 Vandalia St. in Collinsville stated that the bank was temporarily closed Saturday, March 30, 2019, because of an emergency. Police said there had been a robbery at the location.
A sign on the entrance of the GCS Credit Union at 1502 Vandalia St. in Collinsville stated that the bank was temporarily closed Saturday, March 30, 2019, because of an emergency. Police said there had been a robbery at the location. Lexi Cortes acortes@bnd.com
A sign on the entrance of the GCS Credit Union at 1502 Vandalia St. in Collinsville stated that the bank was temporarily closed Saturday, March 30, 2019, because of an emergency. Police said there had been a robbery at the location. Lexi Cortes acortes@bnd.com

Days after a late night armed robbery at a pizza restaurant, police were investigating a bank robbery in Collinsville.

On Saturday afternoon, a sign on the entrance of the GCS Credit Union at 1502 Vandalia St. in Collinsville stated that the bank was temporarily closed because of an emergency. Collinsville Police Lt. Gary Scaggs said there had been a robbery at the location.

Two days earlier, an armed robbery was reported at Marco’s Pizza at 108 St. Louis Road in Collinsville.

Return to bnd.com for more information as it becomes available.

  Comments  