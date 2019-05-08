O’Fallon man charged with threatening a police officer who arrested him last year

Fazil Imdad, of O’Fallon St. Clair County Jail

An O’Fallon man previously charged with making threats against against a police officer and falsely making terroristic threats in public last year has run into trouble with the law again.

On April 9, St. Clair County prosecutors charged Fazil M. Imdad, 48, with threatening a public official and violating a no stalking order, both felonies. According to the charging documents, on April 8, Imdad tried to make contact with the same police officer who had arrested him under suspicion of driving under the influence in 2018.

The charging documents state Imdad made contact with a third person, threatening to stalk the police officer, who had placed the no stalking order against Imdad in July 2018.

In June 2018, Imdad was charged with threatening a public official, aggravated battery against a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest. During his arrest, he told police he would shoot them and, when asked if he had any weapons, told police he had an atomic bomb and a knife. According to court records, that case is still open and Imdad has a pending court appearance on the charges.

Then, in August 2018, Imdad was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to hit customers with his car as they exited the St. Clair Square mall in Fairview Heights. That case is also open and Imdad has a pending court appearance on the charges.

Imdad is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $500,000 bond.