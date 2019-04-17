First a pizza shop, then a bank makes two armed robberies in three days in Collinsville Days after a late night armed robbery at Marco's Pizza, police were investigating a bank robbery at GCS Credit Union. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Days after a late night armed robbery at Marco's Pizza, police were investigating a bank robbery at GCS Credit Union.

Collinsville police have arrested a man in connection with two recent robberies.

Larry J. Rhines, 22, of Collinsville, has been charged in federal court with the robbery of GCS Credit Union on March 29 and Marco’s Pizza on March 28.

Collinsville police released few details regarding the arrest, though Collinsville Police Lt. Gary Skaggs said Rhines was identified and apprehended with assistance of the FBI and other agencies. Two other suspects remain at large.

Collinsville Lt. Gary Skaggs said, through a release, that “Collinsville Police Department investigators, in cooperation with the FBI successfully identified an individual responsible for for the armed robberies that took place at Marco’s Pizza and GCS Credit Union in Collinsville on March 28 and March 29, respectively.”

Though Rhines has been arrested and charges against him have been filed, Skaggs said “the investigation is continuing.”

There is no evidence to show a direct relation between Rhines, his accomplices, and businesses they are accused of robbing “other than he picked them out,” Skaggs said.

Two of the robbers displayed guns when they entered Marco’s Pizza, 108 Old St. Louis Road, on March 28. A 22-year old woman was closing the for the night around 10 p.m. when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts entered the business and demanded money, according to police. The thieves took an undisclosed amount of money before they ran from the business on foot.

Illinois State Police, Glen Carbon police, the Madison County sheriff’s Department all assisted Collinsville in the preliminary investigation. Video surveillance from the business has central to the investigation.

A day later, employees of GCS Credit Union, 1502 Vandalia Street, told police that two men armed with guns ran into the bank at 8 a.m. as the door was open to an employee reporting for work. The bank opens at 8:30 a.m.

One of the men held the gun on the employees while the second man stuffed money into a black duffel bag, Collinsville police said.