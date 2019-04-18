Crime
Wood River man charged with stealing 135 guns from sporting goods store
A Wood River man has been charged with stealing 135 guns from a sporting goods store last month.
A federal grand jury indicted Bradley N. Boswell, 30, on Thursday, a news release from the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Illinois stated. He was charged with stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee and possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony.
According to the release, Boswell is accused of stealing the guns from Benbow City Sports in Wood River in early February.
Each of the charges he faces carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
Boswell will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals pending a dention hearing, which is set for April 23.
