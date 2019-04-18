Wood River man charged with stealing 135 guns from sporting goods store

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Wood River man has been charged with stealing 135 guns from a sporting goods store last month.

A federal grand jury indicted Bradley N. Boswell, 30, on Thursday, a news release from the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Illinois stated. He was charged with stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee and possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony.

According to the release, Boswell is accused of stealing the guns from Benbow City Sports in Wood River in early February.

Each of the charges he faces carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Boswell will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals pending a dention hearing, which is set for April 23.



