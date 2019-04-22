O’Fallon police search for suspect after woman is burned to death near Family Sports Park

Heavy police presence at scene of car crash in O’Fallon A heavy police presence was on the scene of an incident in O'Fallon today near the Family Sports Park. Police plan to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A heavy police presence was on the scene of an incident in O'Fallon today near the Family Sports Park. Police plan to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

Police responded to a homicide near the Family Sports Park in O’Fallon early Monday morning, where a local woman was found set on fire inside a vehicle.

Police responded to the scene near West Madison and Obernuefemann Road around 7:25 a.m. for a call of a vehicle fire. At the scene, the woman was found on fire. Several citizens stopped to help the woman but were unable to save her.

O’Fallon Director of Public Safety Eric Van Hook said the they are currently searching for a man who is a person of interest in the investigation and have not made any arrests. He could not comment on whether the individual had a criminal history or is from the area.

He said he can’t release the identity of the suspect because of the potential danger to the officers working the case.

Fairview Heights and another local mobile task force are assisting the police department.

Van Hook said police are currently interviewing witnesses and family members to put pieces together in the investigation. He said they believe the woman who was killed knew her assailant.

Van Hook also confirmed Illinois State Police are looking for a car that has Alabama or Mississippi registration.

A Belleville News-Democrat photographer witnessed a K-9 Unit arrive on scene.

Van Hook said his department is currently working with the victims family and attempting to make sure all family is notified before the victims identity is shared.

He added that the citizens who stopped to help the woman were “heroes.”

Police are asking for any information or witnesses or anyone on foot in the area possibly fleeing from the area to contact the O’Fallon Police.

