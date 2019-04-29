Collinsville Police arrest man who robbed U.S. Bank while wearing a poncho

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Collinsville man has been charged after allegedly pertaining to the robbery of a U.S. Bank.

Travis A. Fletcher, 39, was arraigned in Federal Court on charges stemming from the investigation into the robbery of a Collinsville U.S. Bank at 501 Beltline on Sunday, April 14.

According to a press release from the Collinsville Police Department, Fletcher was identified through eyewitness accounts, physical evidence and surveillance footage at or around the scene of the crime.

Police said their investigation revealed that Fletcher stepped to the counter, demanded money and lifted his jacket to reveal a handgun in his waistband. He was wearing a poncho while he allegedly robbed the bank.