Caseyville police searching for woman who robbed Dollar General

Caseyville Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Dollar General Thursday evening.

Police responded to the store, located at 725 S. Main St., in response to an armed robbery at 9 p.m.

The suspect was described to police as an African American female in her 20s dressed in all black. Witnesses said she arrived and fled on foot. Surveillance footage also was released of the suspect.

Police are asking that anyone who has information or witnessed the crime contact the department’s detectives division at 618-344-2151, extension 142.