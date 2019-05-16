Granite City man charged in Glen Carbon burglary, carjacking case that left one dead

Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you.

A Granite City man faces multiple felony charges in connection with an attempted burglary and carjacking that left another suspect dead in March.

Tony J. Turner, 59, was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary on Wednesday.

On March 16, a witness saw Turner and another man breaking into the jewelry counter at Sam’s Club in Glen Carbon, according to a release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The other man fled on foot and fired a gun at a witness who was chasing him. He then hijacked a car from the PetSmart parking lot and drove into Macoupin County.

A foot pursuit with police later ensued and he fired a shot, striking a trooper in the hand. The trooper returned fire and fatally struck the man.

According to the release, Turner fled the scene in a red four-door vehicle. Glen Carbon police were able to get the plate number of that car and a witness identified him by surveillance footage from Sam’s. Police took Turner into custody at his home in Granite City on Wednesday.

Turner’s bail was set at $750,000. If convicted, he could face up to six to 30 years for the aggravated vehicular hijacking charge and a possible 15-year enhancement for the use of a firearm, the release stated.