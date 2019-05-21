Alton Amphitheater vandalized, police offering reward for information

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

After vandals caused nearly $6,000 in damage to the Alton Amphitheater, police are now saying anyone caught in the park after hours will be arrested.

On Monday night or Tuesday morning, approximately 50 light fixtures were broken and bulbs were stolen from the Riverfront Park property, a news release from the Alton Police Department stated. The incident was the second of its kind within two weeks. There were eight fixtures damaged overnight between May 9 and May 10.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“It’s very disappointing to me that at a time when resources are already being stretched thin we now have to divert workers from their tasks related to flood repairs and city beautification. Instead of those vital projects, my staff is now working to restore fixtures that are only broken because of foolish acts of vandalism,” said Alton Public Works Director Robert Barnhart.

Chief Jason Simmons said he instructed his officers to issue a zero-tolerance policy.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or can submit tips via social media on the department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.