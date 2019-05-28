Former Southern Illinois principal, pastor charged with grooming

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The former principal of Thompsonville High School is facing felony grooming charges.

John J. Robinson, 55, was arrested on May 21, WSIL 3 reported. Brock Harris, the superintendent of Thompsonville Community Unit School District 174, said he accepted Robinson’s resignation the day before.

According to KFVS 12, he’d been on administrative leave since May 17. Robinson was also a pastor at Thompsonville Baptist Church.

Grooming is defined as knowingly using an online service, internet service or other electronic data storage device to seduce, solicit or lure a child into committing a sexual act.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Robinson’s bail was set at $20,000. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail as an investigation continues.