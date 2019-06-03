Crime
Person arrested for fishing on top of levee Monday morning
Yet another person has been arrested for trespassing on flood levees in Dupo.
St. Clair Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said an individual was arrested Monday morning for fishing on the levee in North Dupo.
“We have issued a zero tolerance policy,” he said.
Three juveniles were arrested Sunday after National Guard members, who were deployed to the Metro East by Governor J.B. Pritzker, saw them throwing sandbags from the levee into the flood water.
Simmons said a man was also given a citation for being on the levee late Sunday night.
“There is no reason to be on the levee,” he said. “This is mother nature. We have no control over these waters.”
