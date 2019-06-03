Person arrested for fishing on top of levee Monday morning

Flood gates installed in Cahokia in preparation for June 4 crest Metro East Sanitary District installs flood gates on Water St. in Cahokia. The Mississippi River is predicted to crest on June 4th at 46 feet in St. Louis, at that level water will be at the base of the flood gate protecting Cahokia and Dupo area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Metro East Sanitary District installs flood gates on Water St. in Cahokia. The Mississippi River is predicted to crest on June 4th at 46 feet in St. Louis, at that level water will be at the base of the flood gate protecting Cahokia and Dupo area.

Yet another person has been arrested for trespassing on flood levees in Dupo.

St. Clair Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said an individual was arrested Monday morning for fishing on the levee in North Dupo.

“We have issued a zero tolerance policy,” he said.

Three juveniles were arrested Sunday after National Guard members, who were deployed to the Metro East by Governor J.B. Pritzker, saw them throwing sandbags from the levee into the flood water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Simmons said a man was also given a citation for being on the levee late Sunday night.

“There is no reason to be on the levee,” he said. “This is mother nature. We have no control over these waters.”