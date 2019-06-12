Father wants his son’s killer caught and brought to justice in East St. Louis

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

While police are still continuing to look for the gunman who took the life of a 38-year-old Granite City man, his family says they want him caught and brought to justice.

Dana Adviento, of 1104 Pontoon Road in Granite City, was shot multiple times while he was outside in the front yard of 1312 N. 42nd St. in East St. Louis on Sunday night.

The victim’s father, Dana Austin, said his son and his girlfriend had gone to a carnival with her daughter and had just come back to the house.

Austin said his son had been outside in the front yard for only about five minutes when the shooter walked up to him.





“He was outside in the front yard with his girlfriend. He was getting ready to barbecue. The shooter came from across the street where there’s a vacant house and a lot of trees. He told my son, ‘Don’t move! Don’t move! And, he shot him up,” Austin said.





East St. Louis Detective Tia Mitchell said two people came from across the street and so far in the investigation, police have determined that one of them had a gun.

Austin said he doesn’t have a clue as to why the gunman shot and killed his son. He said the girlfriend said she didn’t recognize anybody. Austin wants police to capture his son’s killer and he also wants justice.





Adviento had gotten out of prison in February and was trying to get is life back together, Austin said. Adviento had just started dating his girlfriend, his father said.

Instead of getting an opportunity to spend father and son time together, Austin was planning funeral arrangements for Adviento on Tuesday.

“He didn’t get a chance to get re-established,” Austin said of his son.

Adviento was pronounced dead on scene, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.





Mitchell said the case is being investigated jointly by East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police.

Mitchell said Tuesday that police do not have anyone in custody and they do not have a motive for the murder.

“We are still investigating,” she said.

East St. Louis police received a call reporting shots fired with a man down at 11:01 p.m. Sunday.

Mitchell said no one at the scene could identify the shooter.





Police found Adviento’s body in the front yard of the residence on North 42nd Street, Mitchell confirmed.





Mitchell confirmed Austin’s account of what happened. She said no one else was injured. The victim’s girlfriend ran behind a car and her 6-year-old daughter ran another way, Mitchell said.





Adviento is the 12th homicide victim in the city of East St. Louis this year.





Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting death to call East St. Louis police, Illinois State police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.