Parolee who visited East St. Louis murder scene accused of bringing loaded gun with him

A 29-year-old East St. Louis man, who went to a homicide scene Sunday night on North 42nd Street that involved a family member, left a loaded weapon in his car when he got out, police said.

Demtrius D. Moore of East St. Louis went to the homicide scene where Dana Adviento, 38, of Granite City was shot and killed on Sunday night because a family member of his was there.





Moore drove up and parked on the wrong side of the street in front of the vacant house next door to the shooting scene, which was at 1312 N. 42nd St., police said.

While Moore was outside of the car mingling with other people who were on scene, police officers were trying to find who drove the illegally parked car.

East St. Louis Detective Ronald McClellan shined a flashlight into a window of the empty car “and I saw a semiautomatic handgun in plain view. It had an extended magazine on it. There were 27 live rounds in the magazine.”





After determining Moore was the driver of the vehicle, police arrested him and found out he is a convicted felon and was on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Moore was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bond for Moore was set at $75,000. Moore was being detained in East St. Louis but he was scheduled to be taken to the St. Clair County Jail.