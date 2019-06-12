Former Alton teacher who allegedly had relationships with students faces new allegations

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

Two more victims of an Alton Middle School teacher who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor in the late 1990s have come forward, Alton police say.

William C. Ingersoll, 51, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor from 1998 to 2000. According to the Alton Police Department, he was charged in May with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Madison County Court.





Officer Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the department, said Ingersoll was employed by the school district at the time of his arrest.

In May, police wrote that the victim, after hearing of a teacher charged with sex crimes in the fall of 2018, reached out to a trusted former high school teacher about having a sexual relationship with Ingersoll for those two years. That teacher then alerted the school district, who brought the information to Alton police to investigate.

Police arrested Ingersoll on May 22 after a months-long investigation that included interviews across state lines. His bail was set at $250,000; he was released when a family member posted a $25,000 cash bond.

Police are asking any other potential victims to call detectives at 618-463-3505 ext. 634 to file a report.

“I want anyone with an experience with this man, or anyone else, to know it is safe to tell their story to us,” said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons in a press release.