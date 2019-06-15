Alton man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2017 murder

Neighbor talks about man found dead on Union Street in Alton The St. Louis homicide task force was investigating a shooting death in Alton on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The St. Louis homicide task force was investigating a shooting death in Alton on Sunday.

An Alton man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for first-degree murder.

Cameron Matlock, who was convicted in April of the murder of Derrance Taylor, was sentenced Friday in a Madison County courtroom.

Taylor’s body was found on Mother’s Day 2017. He died at the scene from “obvious gunshot wounds,” police Lt. Jarrett Ford said at the time.

“Your heinous and selfish act, Mr. Matlock, has sentenced this family to a life of grief and pain that will continue to haunt us for generations,” said David Taylor Sr., Taylor’s father, during the sentencing hearing, according to a Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Matlock has a prior conviction for mob action, as well as for possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was on federal parole when he shot and killed Taylor, the state’s attorney’s office said.

In a news release, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons expressed condolences to the Taylor family as well as gratitude to the prosecutors on the case.





“While we can never make the family’s suffering go away, I hope there is comfort knowing this person will be behind bars for what is essentially a life sentence,” Gibbons said.