Jury finds Alton man guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Neighbor talks about man found dead on Union Street in Alton The St. Louis homicide task force was investigating a shooting death in Alton on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The St. Louis homicide task force was investigating a shooting death in Alton on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man has been convicted in the 2017 shooting death of Derrance G. Taylor.

A jury found Cameron D. Matlock guilty of first-degree murder Thursday at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville, a news release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office stated. The trial began Monday with testimony from several witnesses, including Alton police officers and expert witnesses.

On May 14, 2017, Alton police responded to the 900 block of Union Street for a report of shots fired. There, they found Taylor lying in the road. He died at the scene from “obvious gunshot wounds,” police Lt. Jarrett Ford said at the time.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the death. Two days later, Matlock was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in the case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

After an extensive search, Alton police and U.S. Marshals apprehended Matlock on May 24, 2017, at a Maplewood, Missouri, home where he had been hiding.

After three hours of deliberation Thursday, the jury returned the guilty verdict for one count of first-degree murder, the release stated. Now convicted, Matlock faces a minimum of 45 years to life in prison.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp revoked Matlock’s $1 million bond, the state’s attorney’s release stated. He remained in police custody Thursday. Napp will sentence Matlock at a later date.