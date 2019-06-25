No suspect, no motive in shooting death of 15-year-old in East St. Louis

Violence and unsolved murders in East St. Louis Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases.

A 15- year old boy was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the 800 block of North 15th Street of East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police and East St Louis Police are jointly investigating the murder. They have not released the boy’s identity.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said East St. Louis Police were called at 2:37 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

“When police officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile who had been shot,” Hochmuth said. “He was taken to an area hospital where he died.”

Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the killing., she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call East St. Louis Police, Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-371-8477. This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.