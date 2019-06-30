Police investigating shooting death of 24-year-old woman in East St. Louis

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police have asked for the public’s help in gathering information about the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in East St. Louis on Sunday.

Around 4:52 a.m., East St. Louis police responded to the scene on 83rd and State streets when they found “an unconscious female who did not appear to be breathing,” Police Chief Kendall Perry said. The woman was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye as Michelle Williams. Her death is being investigated as a homicide by the police department in partnership with Illinois State Police.

Perry said police believe the woman was a resident of a shelter on Lebanon Avenue in East St. Louis. He said police do not have a motive for the shooting.

Perry could not comment on whether the armed suspect police nabbed on Interstate 255 north of Interstate 64 on Sunday was the person who shot Williams. According to ISP Trooper Josh Korando, the man in custody fit the description of the shooter in the Williams investigation.

Anyone who can help police with information about the gunman can call East St. Louis Police, Illinois State Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Reporter Hana Muslic contributed to this report.