Crime
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of kidnapping woman and her daughter
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Franklin County on Sunday in connection with an alleged abduction of a mother and her child.
Quinton L. Jennings is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping after police say he abducted a 26-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter from their home in Evansville, Indiana.
According to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was injured and was flown to an undisclosed hospital to recover. Her daughter was not harmed.
Jennings is being held at the Franklin County Jail. His bond has been set at $1 million.
The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Sesser Police Department, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana and Illinois State Police.
