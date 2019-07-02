Crime

Bond set at $1 million for man accused of kidnapping woman and her daughter

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Franklin County

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Franklin County on Sunday in connection with an alleged abduction of a mother and her child.

Quinton L. Jennings is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping after police say he abducted a 26-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter from their home in Evansville, Indiana.

According to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was injured and was flown to an undisclosed hospital to recover. Her daughter was not harmed.

Jennings is being held at the Franklin County Jail. His bond has been set at $1 million.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Sesser Police Department, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana and Illinois State Police.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  