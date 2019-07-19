Charges against Clinton County Board member dropped; special prosecutor to amend them

Clinton County Board member faces charges Clinton County Board Member Keith Nordike is facing criminal charges after he was accused of putting a tracking device on a highway department employee’s county car. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clinton County Board Member Keith Nordike is facing criminal charges after he was accused of putting a tracking device on a highway department employee’s county car.

The criminal charges against Clinton County Board member Keith Nordike were dropped this month, but the county’s special prosecutor is planning to revise them, which would reopen the case.

Nordike, 52, of Aviston, was accused of putting a tracking device on highway department employee Ron Becker’s county car. Nordike was charged with felony official misconduct and misdemeanor unlawful use of an electronic tracking device in April.

His attorney, Doug Gruenke, argued in a motion to dismiss the charges that a County Board member is allowed to track a car owned by the county. Special prosecutor David Rands disputed that in his response, saying that Nordike would have needed the County Board’s approval to track the car.

After hearing their arguments, Circuit Judge Michael McHaney, from Marion County, granted the motion to dismiss on July 11 and gave the state 21 days to file amended charges against Nordike.

Rands said Thursday that he planned to file the amended information within the deadline. He declined to comment further on the case.

Gruenke said he and his client didn’t have any additional comment.

The case has a special prosecutor because Clinton County State’s Attorney John Hudspeth recused himself. Clinton County Circuit Judge Stan Brandmeyer also recused himself from the case.

Nordike remains on the County Board.