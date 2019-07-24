Wood River police make several arrests in two-day drug bust

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

Six people face illegal drug charges following rounds of drug busts by Wood River police over a two-day period.

At 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, police executed a drug search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Illinois Street in Wood River, where two people were taken into custody, a news release from the department stated.

According to the release, Chastity D. Barnes, 43, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and William C. Hazelrigg, 34, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Their bail amount was $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.

At 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Cynthia A. Roswell, 50, following a traffic stop on her car, police stated. During the traffic stop, a K-9 unit gave the indication of illegal drugs in the car and, during a search, a controlled substance was located.

Roswell was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled susbtance, the release stated. Her bail amount was set at $15,000.

Also on Tuesday, around 8:55 p.m., police responded to a call in the 50th block of Carrollwood Drive in Wood River for a report of three unwanted subjects, the release stated.

There, police said they were directed to a bedroom in the residence where Thomas S. Gray, 50, Mandy M. Townsend, 43, of East Alton, and Gary A. Lavite, 59, of East Alton were found.

The three were taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. According to the release, bail was originally set at $25,000 for each of them.

However, Gray and Lavite now face additional charges of failure to comply with bail bond conditions and now have no bond, police said.