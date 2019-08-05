Edwardsville Police search for pair suspected of burglarizing local business

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Edwardsville Police are searching to two suspects they say burglarized a local coin-operated laundromat.

Chief Jay Keeven said the burglary took place early Monday morning when the two men broke into Sudz Wash Laundromat, 1520 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

He added it appeared the men broke into the business through a rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 618-656-2131 or the anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552.

