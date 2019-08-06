Alton Police believe they’ve found a man responsible for 50 area burglaries

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Alton Police say they may have solved 50 local burglaries spanning from 2017 to as recently as last week.

Alphonso Brown, 23, Madison, was charged with seven burglaries and two car thefts, the Alton Telegraph reported Monday, after a vigilant citizen reported suspicious activity late Friday evening.

Brown was spotted by the citizen on Aug. 2 at around midnight peeking into vehicles on Langdon Street. Shortly after, officers found Brown riding a bicycle they believe he stole.

Brown’s arrest Friday evening connected him to several unsolved burglaries in the area. Police said he was in possession of several items stolen in burglaries that have taken place over the past few years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Friday evening alone, police said Brown had burglarized two vehicles and a building, for which he has been charged.

Brown also was charged with burglary of a vehicle on Euclid Place that occurred March 30 and for possession of a 2013 Dodge Charger. In addition, he was charged in connection to two residential burglaries that happened between March 2-5.

Police also said he was in possession of a stolen 2014 Chevrolet Equinox stolen Dec. 31, 2018. Brown also was charged for burglary of a vehicle stolen Nov. 4, 2018

Brown’s bail has been set at $340,000.

“It was a great job by the citizen and the patrol division,” Alton Police Detective Sgt. Mike O’Neill said.

He also urged citizens in residential areas to make sure their homes and vehicles are secured.