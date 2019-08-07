Crime

Shiloh police say man threatened them after they found him drunk in a ditch

Shiloh

A man who Shiloh Police say was found passed out in a ditch is now facing two felony charges.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Lebanon Avenue Friday, Aug. 2, where Randel D. Lewis, 46, of Shiloh, was found “extremely intoxicated,” they said.

Police said Lewis refused to cooperate with officers and was arrested for public intoxication.

He was transported to the Shiloh Police Department for booking. He became angry and began to damage property at the department and make “direct threats to the safety” of the officers, police said.

Lewis was then transported to St. Clair County Jail, due to his level of intoxication.

St. Clair County Assistant States’ Attorney issued two felony charges of threatening public officials, a class 3 felonies. His bail was set at $30,000.

