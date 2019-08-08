Crime
‘BB gun bandits’ charged with aggravated robbery, Fairview Heights police say
Three men face charges in St. Clair County Court after police say they robbed three victims at gunpoint on Tuesday and drove off in a car that included a toddler.
The following St. Louis men were charged with aggravated robbery on Thursday:
- Deandre C. Brison, 23, bail of $50,000
- William D. Brandon, 19, bail of $75,000
- Tiderion D. Sanders, 26, bail of $50,000
Fairview Heights police said Wednesday that they’d captured the men a short time after they allegedly pointed a gun at three men who were walking outside of a shoe store and ordered them to hand over a small amount of cash, a cellphone and athletic shoes one was wearing. The suspects then drove off eastbound on Ludwig Drive. An officer stopped the car on Fountains Parkway at Illinois 159 and arrested the men.
Police recovered the victims’ stolen property.
Brison, Brandon and Sanders are all being held at the St. Clair County Jail.
