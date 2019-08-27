Police nab suspect in Cahokia murder, but prosecutors decline to issue charges

Major Case Squad press conference on Cahokia murder Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the Major Case Squad and St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said police are exploring several leads in the murder of a Cahokia, Illinois, man early Wednesday morning. The man died of a single gunshot wound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the Major Case Squad and St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said police are exploring several leads in the murder of a Cahokia, Illinois, man early Wednesday morning. The man died of a single gunshot wound.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Tuesday that it had identified a person of interest in the murder of Mahir Smajic in Cahokia last week, but the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office has declined to issue charges against the man.

Smajic, of St. Louis, was shot to death while police said he was pulling out of a driveway in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 22. The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the homicide along with Cahokia police.

In a news release, the Major Case Squad said it had located and interviewed witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting. They developed a person of interest who was living in Godfrey and took him into custody Sunday without incident.

The man, who has not been named, was held at the Cahokia Police Department pending a warrant application, the release stated. Once the warrant application was made and presented to the state’s attorney’s office, the office decided not to press charges against the man.

It is unclear why the county prosecutor’s office did not issue charges. The BND reached out to the office and Cahokia police for comment.

The case has been taken under advisement pending further review, the release stated.

The Major Case Squad said it had concluded its participation in the investigation and turned all materials over to Cahokia police.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 and talk to Capt. Dennis Plew.