First-degree murder charges filed in shooting death of Belleville man

A 43-year old Godfrey man was charged with the first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Belleville resident Tuesday.

Albert C. Ross, Jr. was charged Thursday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for allegedly shooting Justen Conner in the head. Bail for Ross was set at $1 million. He was being held at the East St. Louis jail awaiting transport to the St. Clair County Jail.

Conner, 33, was shot to death in the early morning hours of September 3.

A witness reported the shooting to East St. Louis Police at 2:57 a.m., telling them the victim’s body was left in the 1600 block of Belmont, Jennings said. Conner was pronounced dead at about 4 a.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Jennings said Ross was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and obstructing justice.

Jennings also alleged to have pointed his weapon, a .45-caliber handgun, in the direction of another person, then attempted to hide it from police knowing he had a previous conviction for attempted burglary.

The case was jointly investigated by the East St. Louis police Department and Illinois state Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 6.