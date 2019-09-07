After a 4-year-old was shot, police say trains blocked ambulance’s path to her home

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

Police are investigating after a train delayed an ambulance Friday night that was responding to the shooting of a 4-year-old in Cahokia.

According to Fox 2 News, a Med-Star ambulance was heading to Andrews Drive in Cahokia. where police say the girl accidentally shot herself in the chest when it was delayed by a stopped train along Illinois Route 3.

In a video, the ambulance can be seen using its horn to try to get the train to move. However, the team eventually found a different way to get to the wounded child.

Cahokia Police Chief Dave Landman said it was reported to police that the toddler found a loaded gun in the Andrews Street residence and shot herself in the chest with the weapon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It has been reported that she found a loaded gun in the home. We are currently investigating it as accidental, but we are in the early stages of our investigation,” Landmann said.

Police were called to the home where the girl was shot at around 12:30 Friday morning. Police say they are still investigating the nature of the shooting. An adult was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Fox 2 New’s reported the girl’s condition as critical and that she had undergone surgery at St. Louis Hospital.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday.