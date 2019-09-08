Two men taken into custody following shooting near Belleville

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Two people have been taken into police custody following a shooting near Belleville on Saturday.

Just after 11 a.m., St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Chase Park Drive in reference to a call of shots fired, a news release from Capt. Bruce Fleshren stated Sunday. The caller had reported that two men were shooting at one another and that one had gotten into a white pick-up truck and drove off.

Police found the car on Frank Scott Parkway and followed it to a Memorial Hospital emergency room, the release stated. There, a 38-year-old man told the hospital staff he needed treatment for a gunshot wound. The other suspect, a 31-year-old man, was found on scene at Chase Park Drive.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody without incident, according to the release. The 38-year-old man, upon being released from the hospital Sunday morning with non-life-threatening injuries, was also taken into custody.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both men are being held at the St. Clair County Jail pending further investigation, Fleshren said. He wrote in the release that the men appeared to know each other and that the argument between them was over a vehicle.

There were no other injuries, accoridng to the release.