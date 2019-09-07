Police on scene at home near Belleville where neighbors say gunshots were heard

St. Clair Sheriff’s Deputies and Belleville Police were on scene at a home on the 100 block of Chase Park Drive Saturday. Neighbors said several shots were heard at the home before police arrived to the scene. Kmansouri@bnd.com

Area police were on scene at a residence near Belleville neighbors says five to six gunshots rang out from near Saturday afternoon.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputies and Belleville Police were both on scene at a house on the 100 block of Chase Park Drive at around noon Saturday, Sept. 7.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots come from the house before police arrived.

Deputies had one subject in custody at the scene. One deputy said “everyone was O.K.” at the scene.

The Belleville News-Democrat will update this story as it develops.