Juvenile released while charge is pending in Whiteside Middle School case

Police at Whiteside Shiloh, IL police officers responded to Whiteside Middle School on Thursday, September 5, 2019, after school district officials reported a possible threat was made on social media. No arrests have been announced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shiloh, IL police officers responded to Whiteside Middle School on Thursday, September 5, 2019, after school district officials reported a possible threat was made on social media. No arrests have been announced.

Authorities have released a juvenile who was arrested after Shiloh Police investigated a social media threat that caused an increased police presence at Whiteside Middle School last week, police said Monday.

The juvenile, who is not a student at Whiteside Middle School, has been released from the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center while the case has been taken under advisement by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office, said Shiloh Police Capt. Jesse Phillips.

Chris Allen, spokesman for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, said on Monday he could not comment on the status of the juvenile’s case because of restrictions in the state’s juvenile code.

Shiloh police said they had an increased presence at Whiteside on Thursday after investigating an altercation that occurred between two juveniles on Sept. 3 after school hours on school grounds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“During the altercation, a threat was made towards a juvenile involved that evolved on social media to be treated as a threat against the Whiteside Middle School,” Shiloh Police said in a news release Thursday.

Details of the threat have not been released but police said they determined it was not made against Whiteside.