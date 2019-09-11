Juvenile in custody after allegedly making threats against Shiloh Middle School

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A juvenile is in custody after making a threat against Shiloh Middle School Wednesday, police said.

The Shiloh Police Department said in a news release that it was alerted by the Shiloh Village School District No. 85 that a student had made a threat towards the school at 1 Wildcat Crossing. The threat was to be carried out on Thursday.

According to police, the minor who made the threat was taken into police custody and “did not have the means to carry out the threat in his possession at school.”

The juvenile was being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center pending a juvenile petition to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The school district has been working closely with the department to ensure the safety of everyone at the school, the release stated. The threat is still under investigation.

Police will have an increased presence at the school on Thursday as a precautionary measure, they stated.

Anyone with information can call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

This is the second report of a threat made against a Shiloh school in the last week. Police visible at Whiteside Middle School last Thursday after an altercation between two minors Sept. 3 after school hours and on school property.

One of the juveniles, who is not a student at Whiteside, was taken into custody and later released from the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. The case has been taken under advisement by the State’s Attorney’s office, said Shiloh Police Capt. Jesse Phillips.

Attempts to contact Shiloh Police late Wednesday to see if the two incidents could be related were unsuccessful.

Chris Allen, spokesman for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s Office, said both Monday and Wednesday that he could not comment on the status of the juvenile’s case because of restrictions in the state’s juvenile code.