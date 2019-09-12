Waterloo Police charge two following drug arrest in which a third woman died

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

Police have identified two people who were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop that turned deadly for a third woman after she swallowed an unknown substance.

Jacklyn McCormack, 30, of Belleville, and Shaun Myers, 38, of Caseyville, have been charged in Monroe County Court with one count of possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams and one count of burglary, each related to the arrest. The burglary charge stems from an earlier burglary at Fountain Inn in Valmeyer.

A third woman, age 40, died at Red Bud Regional hospital after police say she swallowed an unknown substance and was treated and released from Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Her identity is being withheld by the Randolph County Coroner’s office, pending notification of the family.

Around 8 a.m. on the 900 block of North Market Street, a Waterloo Police Department officer pulled over a U-Haul vehicle for a seatbelt violation, Capt. Dane Luke said Thursday. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the three inside were in possession of methamphetamine.

Each was placed under arrest. During the booking process, a police officer saw one of the women swallow an unknown substance, Luke said. As a routine procedure, police requested an ambulance take the woman to Memorial Hospital in Belleville, where she was treated and released.

Memorial Hospital said it could not comment on when the woman was released or what she was treated for.

Upon her release, the woman was transported back to Monroe County Jail by Waterloo police, but when the car arrived at the jail, an officer noticed the woman was unresponsive, Luke said.

An officer unsuccessfully administered CPR and immediately contacted O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS to take the woman to Red Bud Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Randolph County Coroner Carlos J. Barbour said that because the investigation remains open, he cannot release the cause of the woman’s death, what it was that she swallowed or how much time there was in between her release from Memorial Hospital and her death.