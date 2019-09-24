Alton man to get life in prison for attempting to kill someone — for the second time

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

An Alton man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a cab driver in August 2018.

A Madison County jury found Arthur Smallwood, 55, guilty of attempted first-degree murder on July 17, a news release from State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ office stated.

Smallwood was charged in connection with the stabbing of Jan-Eric Anderson, a cab driver, after the driver said he picked Smallwood up from Bubby and Sissy’s bar in Alton on Aug. 8, 2018. Smallwood stabbed Anderson 15 times before fleeing from the cab, the release stated.

In 1984, Smallwood was convicted of armed robbery and armed violence and spent 10 years in prison. Gibbons stated in the release that in 1993, Smallwood got probation for attacking a police officer.

In 1998, he was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in a separate case, the release stated. Gibbons said Smallwood beat a man in the head with a claw hammer, nearly killing him.

“For that grave act, he was given a sentence that the prosecutor knew would only amount to five years in prison,” he said. “That is a slap in the face of the victim and a disgrace to our justice system.”

Since the August 2018 stabbing is Smallwood’s third Class X felony conviction, it is mandatory he serve a natural life sentence.

“We cannot undo the injustices of the past, but we can fulfill our mission to secure justice for Mr. Anderson and all of the perpetrator’s victims over the years. This verdict finally allows us to do so.”

At the sentencing, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp acknowledged that Smallwood faces mental health issues, but that those don’t excuse the attack on Anderson, the release stated.

Gibbons, the state’s attorney, said that, “while we recognize the reality of the defendant’s issues, they cannot be used to justify or excuse his violent behavior. Despite years of treatment, he remains extremely violent. We are certain he will receive proper health treatment in the Department of Corrections.”