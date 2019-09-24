Man, 19, charged with DUI in crash that caused Mascoutah couple to lose unborn child

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 19-year-old Mascoutah man faces two felony charges in St. Clair County Court after police say he consumed marijuana before causing a car crash that killed a couple’s unborn child.

On Tuesday, Timothy J. Junius was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI stemming from the death of a child and injuries to Brenton Tinsley, a news release from St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren stated.

Just before 11 a.m. on May 4, Tinsley and his 7-months-pregnant wife, Elizabeth, both 31, were traveling eastbound in their Nissan Maxima on Jefferson Road when Junius’ southbound car on Brickyard Road failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Maxima in the driver’s side door, causing both vehicles to overturn.

There is no stop sign for Jefferson Road, only for Brickyard Road, at the intersection, according to police.

Fleshren previously told the BND that Brenton Tinsley suffered head injuries from the crash and was treated at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. All three adults in the crash survived, but an infant delivered later by emergency cesarean-section did not.

Junius was not in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon, the release from Fleshren stated. His bail is $125,000. If convicted of the charge related to the child’s death, Junius must serve time in prison, Fleshren stated.