26-year-old man charged in West Belleville shooting
Raw video from the scene of a shooting in Belleville
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office issued first-degree murder charges Saturday in the fatal shooting of a woman at a home in the 3900 block of South Park Drive.
Dominick C. Mohead, 28, of Belleville, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kristine M. Gibbons, 54.
Police were called to the house for a wellness check at 7:04 a.m. Friday. A man had surrendered to police in the front yard, and they weren’t seeking additional suspects.
The Belleville Police Department said in a statement Saturday that Gibbons is believed to be a friend of Mohead’s family. Any motive for the shooting was unclear, they said.
Detectives are still gathering information in the investigation, according to Belleville Police. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-234-1212.
Mohead’s bond was set at $1 million.
