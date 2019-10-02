St. Clair County judge sentences mother’s boyfriend in Justice for Kane trial

SHARE COPY LINK

The man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 2-year-old Kane Friess-Wylie in 2017 was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Gyasi Campbell, 26, was convicted of the crime on Aug. 13 in St. Clair County Court during a bench trial overseen by Judge Dennis Doyle. The charge was reduced from the first-degree murder charge sought by prosecutors Bernadette Schremp and Judy Dalan.

On April 13, 2017, the toddler was left in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Campbell, at their apartment in Belleville while she had dinner and went grocery shopping with a friend.

Kane’s mother, Lindsay Friess, testified during the trial that she had asked Campbell to give Kane a bath while he was home. When she came home a few hours later, she said, she found Campbell cradling an unresponsive Kane like a baby.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Under testimony during the trial, Friess said Campbell gave conflicting accounts of how the boy was injured.

Initially, she said he told her that Kane had taken a tumble out of the bathtub and onto the bathroom floor. On later occasions, he said Kane fell in the bathtub and then that he fell off a table after his bath.

Kane was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, where the emergency room doctor concluded he needed surgery for a head injury. The toddler was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon’s Hospital in St. Louis, where he would later die after an unsuccessful operation.

Dr. Erin Ely, the medical examiner who performed Kane’s autopsy, testified that injuries to the toddler’s brain were inconsistent with a fall of less than 6 feet which led her determination that the manner of his death was homicide.

Another expert, Dr. Maria Teresea Tersigni-Tarrant, who examined Kane’s bones following his death, concluded that a fracture in the occipital bone on the back of his skull was caused at or near his time of death. She said there were no old or healing fractures on his body.

But Kuehn and defense attorney Derek Siegel argued that the prosecution could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Campbell intended to kill Kane, a requirement for a first-degree murder conviction.

Kuehn suggested his client instead be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Campbell chose not to testify at the trial against him.