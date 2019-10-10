Murder charge filed in 2018 East St. Louis homicide

SHARE COPY LINK

An Arkansas man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a man in East St. Louis last year, police said.

Boris L. Alls Jr., 28, of West Memphis, Arkansas, was charged with fatally shooting Bryant Powell in the chest and abdomen on Sept. 28, 2018, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Alls was being held in the St. Louis City Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges. His bond was set at $500,000 on the murder charge and on one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Powell, 25, was shot in the 2600 block of Lincoln Avenue in East St. Louis, authorities said.

ISP did not release information about how officers were able to get a charge filed over a year after Powell was killed.