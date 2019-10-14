Wood River Police bust alleged armed robbers after chase into Missouri ends in crash

SHARE COPY LINK

Three suspects were arrested Sunday after leading metro-east police on a car chase into Missouri.

An armed robbery was reported in progress at a Verizon Wireless Store at 623 Wesley Drive in Wood River. According to Wood River Police, two men wearing masks entered the store while one man waited outside in a vehicle, which later would be identified as stolen.

A detailed description of the car was provided and broadcast to area police, police said.

A South Roxana Police officer spotted the vehicle fleeing south on Interstate 270 and began pursuit and was later joined by a Wood River officer. The officers pursued the vehicle onto westbound Interstate 270, police said, before being led into Missouri where the vehicle crashed near Bellefontaine Road and Dunn Road.

The three suspects attempted to flee on foot into nearby woods but were “quickly apprehended,” according to a police release.

Evidence from the armed robbery and a handgun were recovered from the stolen vehicle by police, who also noted several bullet holes in the windshield. Police did not say if they were related to the chase.

The suspects are being held in the St. Louis County Jail pending charges in Illinois. Police said the suspect’s identities will be released when charges are filed .