Jury finds East St. Louis official guilty of felony forgery

June Hamilton-Dean, the East St. Louis community development and TIF director and former city councilman, was found guilty on one count each of forgery and public contractor misconduct in St. Clair County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

She was charged in October 2017 after taking out a $200,000 loan from First Illinois Bank to fund a youth program in the city on behalf of East St. Louis Township.

Jury selection was completed Monday and arguments were made Tuesday. The jury deliberated less than an hour before reaching a verdict.

Both counts are class 3 felonies that carry sentences of either 30 months probation or prison terms of two to five years. Hamilton-Dean may also be ordered to pay restitution of up to $25,000.

“I still maintain my innocence and have maintained my innocence from the beginning,” she said outside the courtroom following the verdict.

Two other felony counts of forgery against Hamilton-Dean were dismissed in May.

Hamilton-Dean, while working as a paid consultant to the city of East St. Louis, was charged on four felony bank fraud counts in 2017 for claiming to First Illinois Bank that she was authorized to take out the $200,000 loan. The proceeds from the loan were supposed to fund a youth employment program until the township received grant funds from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The IDNR awarded East St. Louis Township $634,800 to the program, but only around $232,600 ever found its way there.

Township board officials said they were unaware of the loan.

Hamilton-Dean was defiant following the trial.

“This is politically motivated. They are punishing me for my brother,” she said. “This is the classic example of voter intimidation, it’s classic harassment, and malicious prosecution motivated by corrupt individuals who use the justice system to settle the score.”

Hamilton-Dean was among seven metro-east public officials, which included her brother, Oliver Hamilton, who were arrested in December 2016 on corruption charges.

Oliver Hamilton was sentenced to five years in federal prison for wire fraud for making more than $230,000 in “questionable purchases” on a township-issued American Express card while he was East St. Louis Township supervisor. Among the purchases were trips to Las Vegas, supplies for his business, gasoline for his personal truck, car washes, and donations and gifts to friends.

The discovery of the credit card purchases also were part of a BND investigation.

In July, East St. Louis City Manager Brooke Smith hired Hamilton-Dean as the community development and TIF director without a vote of the City Council at a salary of $73,000 per year. The department has an annual budget of about $12 million.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III defended the hiring of Hamilton-Dean, citing her more than 30 years of work for the Defense Department including as a lead financial analyst and acting branch chief. He said in July that he would monitor her legal issues and “if warranted, we will re-evaluate the position at that time.”