O’Fallon man charged with attempted murder after domestic violence incident, police say

O'Fallon

An O’Fallon man is in police custody following a report of an attempted homicide stemming from a domestic violence incident in the 1700 block of West U.S. 50 in O’Fallon on Wednesday.

Eric Harrington, 34, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and interfering with reporting domestic violence in St. Clair County Court on Thursday, a news release from the City of O’Fallon stated.

When police arrived, Harrington was still at the scene and taken into custody without incident, the release stated. His bail is $200,000.

The victim in the case was treated and released at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

